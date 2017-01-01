Print | Email

Keeping water consciousness on the mind

Where would we be without water? We learned that lesson the hard way, through the last several years of drought. In honor of Mother Earth and her abundant H2O, we are striving to keep clean and plentiful water foremost in our minds and deeds. 

We’ll take the water pledge online at: www.mywaterpledge.com and we’ll think about a few more water facts. Do you how many gallons of water a pool can lose due to evaporation if it’s not covered? According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a typical backyard pool in Los Angeles can lose 20,000 gallons a year. Yikes!

Now, here’s this week’s water-wise quiz:

How much water do you use in 96 seconds in the shower?

We’ll have the answer in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

See how well you know your water!

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.