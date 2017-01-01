Keeping water consciousness on the mind

Where would we be without water? We learned that lesson the hard way, through the last several years of drought. In honor of Mother Earth and her abundant H2O, we are striving to keep clean and plentiful water foremost in our minds and deeds.

We’ll take the water pledge online at: www.mywaterpledge.com and we’ll think about a few more water facts. Do you how many gallons of water a pool can lose due to evaporation if it’s not covered? According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a typical backyard pool in Los Angeles can lose 20,000 gallons a year. Yikes!

Now, here’s this week’s water-wise quiz:

How much water do you use in 96 seconds in the shower?

We’ll have the answer in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

See how well you know your water!