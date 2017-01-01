Local artists & businesses sign on to Everything Laguna Beach online documentary

Having already reached nearly 300,000 views online and in social media, Everything Laguna Beach announced the addition of a number of local musical artists and businesses to the groundbreaking digital documentary project.

Well known Laguna Beach based musical groups The World Anthem Band, Nick Hernandez with Common Sense, and others join the groundbreaking digital video. Local companies KX 93.5, Firebrand Media, Stu News, Lagunasound.com, and Laguna Sound Studios join Everything Laguna Beach as sponsors.

“Laguna Beach’s community has really come together to support this project and it has been fantastic to see their wonderful work,” said J.J. Ballesteros, producer of Everything Laguna Beach. “The documentary will feature new music by Nick Hernandez with Common Sense and narration by KX 93.5’s talented personalities Jason Feddy and Tyler Russell. In addition, the vignette trailers include music from Shaena Stabler as well.”

Music from Shaena Stabler included on documentary vignette trailer

The project is designed to unlock Laguna Beach’s well known landmarks and community for the world using emerging and cutting-edge digital technology. As well as capturing the local talent through music and narration while exploring Laguna Beach from scuba divers at depth, surfers off the coast with incredible sea life, to Pageant of the Masters, and the incredible dining and resorts throughout Laguna Beach.

“With the partnership of so many businesses including KX 93.5, Laguna Sound Studio, Firebrand Media, and StuNews we have been able to expand the project before the premiere,” explained Ballesteros. “And with The World Anthem Band playing at our premiere party, as well as the debut of a new Common Sense song in the documentary, we are really going to show the world the best of Laguna Beach.”

Photo from online documentary, Everything Laguna Beach

Leading up to the premiere on Tuesday, April 25th at Skyloft, Everything Laguna Beach’s new sponsors and partners join existing partners Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, imortgage, Wells Fargo, Sawdust Festival, and Festival of Arts to help complete the production of the digital documentary.

“Each of our partners has been a key part in our final production and we want to thank each of them,” said Ballesteros. “We set out to capture life in Laguna Beach in totally new ways using drone and emerging digital technology and with great access to Laguna Beach’s landmarks we have been able to create a one-of-a-kind documentary.”