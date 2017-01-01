Spring Concert at St. Mary’s April 23, 7 p.m.

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, under the excellent direction of Mr. Cory Winter, is presenting a free Spring Concert of Classical and Americana music on April 23 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Newly appointed Artistic Director, Winter has a powerful resume and has brought great energy to this new and growing group.

Laguna’s own Deborah Glass is the accompanist. Other members include Rob Harryman, Jacoby Hickerson ,VanNessa Hulme, Louis Jack, Laurel Jacob, Bonita Jaros, Jeff Nagel, Deborah Rabben, Jay Rechter, Will Reeder, Karen Rose, and Kirsten Whalen.

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers is small but powerful choral group, formed to study and perform music of the masters in various genres. Based in Laguna Beach, where weekly rehearsals are held, LBCS is comprised of singers from Anaheim to San Clemente.

The Spring Concert features traditional works by Haydn, Brahms and Mozart, as well as classic Americana pieces by Copland and Gershwin. Admission is free.

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers (from left to right): Will Reeder, Rob Harryman, Louis Jack, Deborah Rabben, Kirsten Whalen, Jacoby Hickerson, Cory Winter, Jeff Nagel, Laurel Jacob, Karen Rose, and Jay Rechter

We are always looking for new members. If you love to sing, contact us at lagunabeachsingers.org. Music makes everything better, so end your weekend on an upbeat note. And, if you love to sing, we invite you to join us in the fall.