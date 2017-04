Scott visits our goats high in the hills

In order to address additional vegetation growth from the rainy season, the City has brought in a second herd of 250 additional goats. There are now 500 goats, in two herds, grazing the fuel modification areas of the City to lessen the risk from wildfire.

Who doesn’t love goats? More information on our Laguna goats on Friday.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Goats with a view