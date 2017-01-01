Run for the Roses: Ebell Club hosts its 21st Annual Kentucky Derby Party and Fundraiser on May 6

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach Philanthropies celebrates over 80 years of service to the community, and will once again celebrate its own exciting version of the Kentucky Derby. On the first Sat in May, the Ebell Club holds its 21st Annual Kentucky Derby Party, a major fundraiser and spirited event like no other in the sports world.

Run for the Roses fans will gather at the Aliso Viejo Country Club, 33 Santa Barbara, Aliso Viejo, at 12:30 p.m. on Sat, May 6, for an afternoon of food, fun, and viewing (on a private big-screen television) of the 141st Kentucky Derby, live from Churchill Downs. Run for the Roses isa two-minute, quarter mile race for three-year-old, thoroughbred horses, run under the landmark Twin Spires of the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ebell Club of LB Philanthropies Pres Amy Altieri (l) seems surprised it’s Derby time again. Sylvia Powers (r) is already dressed in silks for the occasion.

Hat worn by Amy is from Duet of LB and will be available for auction.

The Kentucky Derby tradition of giving red roses began when roses were presented by a New York socialite to all the ladies attending an 1883 Derby post party, at which the race founder, who was impressed by the dramatic display, decided to make red roses the official flowers of the race and an award for the winner. The race culminates with the jockey being given a bouquet of sixty, long-stemmed, red roses and a blanket of five hundred sixty-four red roses being placed over the winning horse. The center of the rose blanket is adorned with a rose, fern and ribbon arrangement, which rests on the winner’s withers (shoulders). One single rose, crowning the arrangement, honors the struggle and “heart” of the horse who has earned a place in the Derby Winner’s Circle. This tradition has given rise to the race’s nickname, Run for the Roses.

Aside from watching the race, how does the Ebell Club transform this Derby tradition into their own? With a southern buffet feast, a silent auction and raffle, and a no host bar that undoubtedly will mix Mint Juleps.

But, for partygoers, who sport their best attire, it is really all about the hats. They take hats very seriously, and there is a hat contest for both women and men to prove it.

Last year generous donations to Ebell Philanthropies helped support Laguna Beach charitable organizations and projects. Tax-deductible donations help underwrite this event. All proceeds will directly benefit the LB community charities. Some of the organizations Ebell Club helps support: Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Little League, CSP Youth Shelter, Laguna Beach Playhouse, ACTION (AIDS Care Teams in Neighborhoods), Laguna Beach Seniors, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Community Clinic Friends of the Library, Laguna Outreach Community Arts (LOCA), Girl Scout Council of Orange County, Laguna Relief and Resource Center, Human Options, Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Beach College of Art and Design, Laguna Beach Schools, and Scholarships Sally’s Fund (Seniors) (Arts, Athletics, Tech)

For more information, contact Sandra Renner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 949-295-0436, or www.ebelllagunabeach.org.

RSVP is requested by April 21.