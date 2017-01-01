Police Files

18-year-old caught in a stolen car with two juveniles on board

At 5:33 a.m. on Friday, April 14, officers were notified that a Honda Odyssey that had been stolen in Costa Mesa a week earlier had entered Laguna Beach.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Anita Street and Coast Highway and detained its three occupants.

The driver, Spencer Hastings Jr., 18, Costa Mesa, was arrested for felony vehicle theft with $20,000 bail.

The two female juveniles were transported to the police station.

Fight in Glenneyre parking lot leads to felony domestic violence arrest

On Saturday, April 15 at 10 p.m., officers were called to the Glenneyre parking structure for a man and woman who were fighting.

The woman had hit the male in the face and he was bleeding, according to a witness.

“Both individuals were contacted and an investigation ensued,” said Sgt. James Cota, LBPD spokesperson. “The woman, identified as Christine Saunders, 51, of Denver, Colorado, was taken into custody for felony domestic violence as both individuals are currently in a dating relationship.”

Saunders was held with $50,000 bail.