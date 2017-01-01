Exciting author events scheduled at Laguna Beach Books on April 23 and April 30

In their ongoing series of April author events, on Sun, April 23, at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes authors Jean Hastings Ardell and Ila Jane Borders. They will be discussing their new book, Making My Pitch: A Woman’s Baseball Odyssey.

Making My Pitch: A Woman’s Baseball Odyssey tells the story of Ila Jane Borders, who despite formidable obstacles became a Little League prodigy, MVP of her otherwise all-male middle school and high school teams, the first woman awarded a baseball scholarship, and the first to pitch and win a complete men’s collegiate game. Making My Pitch shows what it’s like to be the only woman on the team bus, in the clubhouse, and on the field. Borders ultimately relates how she achieved self-acceptance and created a life as a firefighter and paramedic and as a coach and goodwill ambassador for the game of baseball.

Ila Jane Borders is the first woman to receive a scholarship to play men’s collegiate baseball. She was also the first female to get a win in men’s collegiate baseball and have a complete game victory. She played four years of men’s professional baseball, mostly in the independent Northern League. She has been honored twice at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and was inducted in 2003 into the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals. Ila is an international baseball coach for the IBSAF and is a firefighter/paramedic in the greater Portland area.

Jean Hastings Ardell is the author of Breaking into Baseball: Women and the National Pastime, which appeared on the Los Angeles Times bestsellers list. She is the co-chair of the NINE Spring Training Conference, held each March in Tempe, Arizona, which attracts baseball historians and scholars. Her baseball writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The Sporting News, and many other publications. She frequently speaks to university students, book clubs, libraries, and museums on the subject of women and baseball.

Second author event features Dr. Edward Kaufman

On Sun, April 30 at 5 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes local author, Dr. Edward Kaufman. He will be discussing his new book, Tales of a Prison Psychiatrist: 50 Years of Criminalization of the Mentally Ill and Addicted.

Mentally ill and addicted persons currently overwhelm our streets and prisons. The full story of how this issue evolved remains unknown. But Dr. Edward Kaufman has seen the problem develop over the past five decades. He carefully describes the evolution through multiple systems including courts, legislation, state hospitals, community mental health centers, jails, prisons, therapeutics communities, homeless shelters, and elite private centers. His book also provides workable evidence-based prevention and treatment programs, presented as alternatives to incarceration, plus poignant case histories of individuals who have benefited from such programs.

Dr. Kaufman’s psychiatric residency began at Columbia University in 1961. In the years since then, he witnessed all aspects of what led to the mass incarceration of the mentally ill and addicted in the United States. His work in every kind of mental institution followed the shift when mental health care began to lead to imprisonment. He then became an expert evaluator and witness in legal suits to mandate adequate and humane mental health and addiction care. Recently he obtained an MFA in Creative Non-Fiction to better tell the tales of these trapped individuals. Today he works in successful community alternatives to incarceration.

Dr. Kaufman moved to Laguna Beach from New York City to work at UCI Department of Psychiatry, where he eventually became Director of Education and Chief of the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program. Kaufman, who has followed three sons through the Laguna school system, was co-chairperson of Top of the World School’s CLC parents. He was Medical Director of the Genesis Program at South Coast Hospital and on the Board of ACTION, an AID’S support group in Laguna. He is currently on the clinical advisory board of Laguna’s Friendship Shelter.