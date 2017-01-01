High 5-A-Thon and Music Festival at Dana Hills HS on April 22 promote Mental Health Awareness Month

Participants will walk around the track and give one another high fives while listening to up and coming youth singers at Dana Hills High School on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to promote May as National Mental Health Awareness Month. There will be a High 5-A-Thon parade on the track supported by DHHS’a A Beautiful MIND Club. Dana Hills SOCSA singers will also join the music festival.

Submitted photo

(l-r) Dr. Laurence Shapiro, Mara James, Founder, CEO of Extraordinary Lives and her husband Dr. Kenneth James

For added fun, there will be a Kids Zone, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Booths will be set up for information on mental health support. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Submitted photo

Laguna police support High 5-A-Thon

To purchase tickets, go to www.el.foundation. Adults, $20, 18 and under, $10, high school student w/ID, $5, 5 and under, free.

Net proceeds will be donated equally to the children and adolescent mental health care facilities at CHOC Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. For more information, contact Mara James at website listed above. Extraordinary Lives, organizer of the High 5-A-Thon is a non-profit dedicated, as one of its goals, to supporting mental health.