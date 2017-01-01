Local Rich German organizes Kelp Clean Up Day during Annual KelpFest and on Earth Day, April 22

To coincide with Laguna’s Annual KelpFest and Earth Day on Sat, April 22, local paddle boarder and dolphin photographer Rich German is heading up a kelp cleanup day. Participants will take action by cleaning up the kelp at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Hop on a board or kayak, snorkel, swim or scuba and collect as much plastic and garbage as possible. Rich says all mermaids and mermen are welcome.

Photos by Rich German

Gray whale calf swims near kelp bed at Shaw’s Cove

To help protect the ocean and sea creatures, Rich has also started a petition to ban balloons. He has 1,357 signatures and the next step is to take it to city council.

Dolphin at Main Beach

TT 8 More than 800 species rely on kelp forests, and we are one of them. For more than 20 years, Laguna Beach’s kelp forests had declined by as much as 80 percent. But over the past nine years, thousands of people have worked to restore these critical habitats.

Along with lots of fun activities, The KelpFest, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Beach will present information about how kelp is used in our everyday life and celebrate its return to Southern California.