Audition schedule is set for the July and August production of CHICAGO at No Square Theatre
Strong performers are desired for leading roles and ensemble parts. In CHICAGO, merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly vie for the spotlight and the headlines in the roaring twenties. The style is bold, brassy, and vaudevillian. The best-known hit song from the musical is “And All That Jazz.”
The popular musical (Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse) will be directed by Joe Lauderdaleand choreographed by Ellen Prince.Performances will be Friday – Sunday, July 28 – 30, and August 4 – 6 and August 11 – 13. General rehearsals will begin around May 20, with Roxie and Velma rehearsals earlier (TBD).
Who: Singers, Dancers, Actors
When: April 21 – May 16, 2017
Auditions will be held at No Square Theatre, and are grouped by roles:
Roxie & Velma
Friday, April 21: 6 – 10 p.m. Audition Song
Saturday, April 22: 2 – 6 p.m. Dance
Sunday, April 23: 2 – 6 p.m. Read & Sing
Billy Flynn, Matron Mama Morton & Mary Sunshine
Monday, May 8: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Audition Song
Tuesday, May 9: 7 – 10 p.m. Read & Sing
Ensemble
Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audition Song
Sunday, May 14: 6 – 10 p.m.
Monday, May 15: 6 – 10 p.m. Dance (Additional times may be needed.)
Tuesday, May 16: 6 – 10 p.m. Read & Sing
See descriptions and more information about all the roles at: www.nosquare.org/auditions.html
The auditions will be held at No Square Theatre, in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School.
For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, please visit nosquare.org