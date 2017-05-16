Audition schedule is set for the July and August production of CHICAGO at No Square Theatre

Strong performers are desired for leading roles and ensemble parts. In CHICAGO, merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly vie for the spotlight and the headlines in the roaring twenties. The style is bold, brassy, and vaudevillian. The best-known hit song from the musical is “And All That Jazz.”

The popular musical (Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse) will be directed by Joe Lauderdaleand choreographed by Ellen Prince.Performances will be Friday – Sunday, July 28 – 30, and August 4 – 6 and August 11 – 13. General rehearsals will begin around May 20, with Roxie and Velma rehearsals earlier (TBD).

Who: Singers, Dancers, Actors

When: April 21 – May 16, 2017

Auditions will be held at No Square Theatre, and are grouped by roles:

Roxie & Velma

Friday, April 21: 6 – 10 p.m. Audition Song

Saturday, April 22: 2 – 6 p.m. Dance

Sunday, April 23: 2 – 6 p.m. Read & Sing

Billy Flynn, Matron Mama Morton & Mary Sunshine

Monday, May 8: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Audition Song

Tuesday, May 9: 7 – 10 p.m. Read & Sing

Ensemble

Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audition Song

Sunday, May 14: 6 – 10 p.m.

Monday, May 15: 6 – 10 p.m. Dance (Additional times may be needed.)

Tuesday, May 16: 6 – 10 p.m. Read & Sing

See descriptions and more information about all the roles at: www.nosquare.org/auditions.html

The auditions will be held at No Square Theatre, in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School.

For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, please visit nosquare.org