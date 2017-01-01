Cloocroo crawl – get your game on and join the fun

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Hill Collins has come up with a fun way to get to know a place like a local, meet people, and get your game on in competition. Called Cloocroo, you may have seen clusters of folks wearing the T-shirts walking around town. They are part of teams, on a sort of a pub-crawl – though Cloocroo is also set up for the under-21 crowd too.

Hill went on one of those typical sign-up-for-‘em pub-crawls in Washington, DC, about ten years ago. While it was intended to be fun for meeting people, he found it was crowded wherever they went and there wasn’t any cohesion to the group. Then the idea started percolating in Hill’s head about a way to improve on the notion, including a scavenger hunt, and team competitions in silly games. Make it fun!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Maggi

Hill Collins

While that thought remained in the back of his mind, Hill went on to pursue his degree in graphic design. Creativity kicked in and he started visualizing the logo, and creating the maps to further his adventure in fun.

Cloocroo launched with a big she-bang in Portland, with eight teams of five people in each team. Each team had their own color – the Clockwork Oranges… the Grey Hounds to name a few. Hill and his crew arranged for a roving competition and hilarity ensued.

“Everybody defends their color,” Hill said. “It’s camaraderie, kind of unpredictable and fun. People love the games, not just the clues. It gets super competitive because you just want to beat the other team!”

Portland was a huge success as, “People had the time of their lives.”

Hill grew up in Texas, went to school in Charleston, South Carolina, and now calls Laguna Beach home. He worked at Surf & Sand Resort the last four years, and learned the value of the hospitality business – entertaining visitors to our town, as well as the importance of corporate teambuilding, which he’s rolled into Cloocroo.

Cloocroo grew and expanded when Hill and loads of volunteers stepped up for charity. They’ve done Cloocroo events for the American Heart Association, and, locally, for the Empower Nepali Girls Foundation.

“At first I just wanted to bring my friends together in a creative way and see what happens,” he says. “And then it grew – I can literally do it anywhere in the world now.”

So far, the Cloocroo stretch has reached from Mammoth to Portland, and DC to Scottsdale, and now Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Recently he started “mini” Cloocroos. Those are the folks you’ll see walking around town in the T-shirts. Hill’s finding that the mini Cloocroos are a fun and rewarding way for out-of-towners to get to learn about Laguna from an insider’s perspective, and for us locals, it’s a blast for a birthday party or competitive family fun.

The first stop is at El Ranchito, where the games begin. During the course of the 3-hour Cloocroo, the groups compete in a variety of Darts, Jenga, Pool/Billiards, Puzzles, Foosball, and Trivia. There are two versions of mini Cloocroo available to be booked from 2 – 5 p.m. everyday.

For the 21-and over crowd, adult beverages may be consumed along with the games at stops such as El Ranchito, Marine Room, and Big Fish. Appetizer snacks are provided at the El Ranchito stop, and at Gu Ramen. For the under-21 crowd, it’s more of a clue scavenger hunt that stops in at stores in town, where there are special Cloocroo discounts. Currently their map goes from Cress to Clio Street.

Larger groups for private events, and corporate teambuilding can book online at cloocroo.net, and for a mini Cloocroo book here: https://www.cloocroo.net/mini-cloocroo/