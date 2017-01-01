The Rat Pack is Back! Boys & Girls Club celebrates its 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala on May 13

On Sat, May 13, at the Montage Laguna Beach, the Boys & Girls Club presents the 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala - “The Rat Pack is Back!” Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and pull out their sharkskin suits or little black dresses for the big night, where they will indulge in the swanky 60s experience of the Rat Pack era.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Guests enjoy sips and art on the grounds of the Montage Laguna Beach

The festivities will kick-off on the beautiful Montage lawn with tasty morsels, signature cocktails, and a couple of surprises. The evening will continue with an elegant dinner and a rousing live auction, followed by dancing to live music that will bring guests back to the golden days when names like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop owned the nightlife.

The event raises funds that help the Club reach more young people and to promote integrity, compassion, and respect. This promises to be the event of the year, and a chance to generously support the Club and its some 2,000 youth members and families. Proceeds raised at the 17th annual Art of Giving Gala go directly toward empowering children of all ages to reach their full potential, no matter their financial situation.

The Boys & Girls Club invites all to come for a swinging good time at the 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala. Table sponsorships are available. For more information about the gala, contact Michelle Ray at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.