National Take-Back Day held on April 29: Safe

disposal of unused or expired medications

The next National Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 29,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On this day, the public can bring unused or expired medications for safe, free and anonymous disposal to the following local location: Orange County Sheriff’s Dept., Laguna Woods City Hall, 24264 El Toro Rd., Laguna Woods, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In addition, medications can be disposed of anytime at the Laguna Beach permanent prescription drop boxes at the Laguna Beach Police Department, 505 Forest Ave.

DEA began hosting National Prescription Drug Take-Back events in 2010. At the previous 12 Take-Back Day events, millions pounds of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications were surrendered for safe and proper disposal. At the Take-Back Day in May 2016 over 5,400 sites spread across the nation collected unwanted medications.

The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked. Needles, sharps, asthma inhalers, and illicit drugs are not accepted at the drop box.

For further information, contact Marianne Mullen, NCADD-OC Program Coordinator, at 949.595.2288 ext. 315 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .