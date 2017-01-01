Print | Email

National Take-Back Day held on April 29: Safe 

disposal of unused or expired medications

The next National Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 29,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  On this day, the public can bring unused or expired medications for safe, free and anonymous disposal to the following local location: Orange County Sheriff’s Dept., Laguna Woods City Hall, 24264 El Toro Rd., Laguna Woods, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In addition, medications can be disposed of anytime at the Laguna Beach permanent prescription drop boxes at the Laguna Beach Police Department, 505 Forest Ave.

DEA began hosting National Prescription Drug Take-Back events in 2010. At the previous 12 Take-Back Day events, millions pounds of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications were surrendered for safe and proper disposal. At the Take-Back Day in May 2016 over 5,400 sites spread across the nation collected unwanted medications. 

The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked. Needles, sharps, asthma inhalers, and illicit drugs are not accepted at the drop box.

For further information, contact Marianne Mullen, NCADD-OC Program Coordinator, at 949.595.2288 ext. 315 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.