More clarification still needed on proposed historic preservation ordinance

Planning Commissioners spent three hours Wednesday night on the proposed Historic Preservation ordinance, but unanimously decided they needed still more time and more clarity before they were ready to make a recommendation to the City Council.

The historic status of C-rated properties continues to be the sticking point. Less concern was voiced by the commissioners, staff or the speakers from the audience about the E- or K-rated homes voluntarily placed on the Historical Register.

A majority of 30-plus speakers during their two-minutes at the rostrum urged the commission to make the inclusion of the C-rated homes on the Historic Inventory voluntary and incentive based.

“C-rating seem fraught with unknowns and uncertainty,” said Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. “Voluntary participation is important.”

C-rated structures may not be architecturally significant but they contribute to the overall character and history of a neighborhood, according to staff and have been and could continue to be placed on a Historic Inventory without the owners’ permission. They are not eligible for the city’s Historic Register, which is required for a Mills Act contract with its significant perks: reduced parking requirements and property tax reductions – although those are expected to be used to maintain the property.

Absence from the inventory would not preclude a structure from being treated as a historical resource if the owner proposes to alter or enlarge the building.

“It is time to stop arguing about whether our C-rated structures have historic value and begin to develop the local standards that will help us recognize their importance while providing comfortable flexibility for their owners,” said former Planning Commissioner Becky Jones.

Several speakers claimed inclusion on the inventory would put them at a financial disadvantage in selling their homes, due to the restrictions on alterations

Not true, said Darrilyn Gervin, citing real estate ads.

“Many of these cottages are C-rated, but are in demand and have value,” said Gervin.

Wednesday’s hearing was a continuation of the discussions at the March 4th meeting, at which the commission had requested the staff to clarify the process for adopting a local California Environmental Quality Act guideline for C-rated structures; provide a cost estimate of a citywide historic inventory, and information on eliminating the inventory as part of the draft ordinance.

Staff presented the commission with two options at the conclusion on Wednesday: recommend the city council adopt the ordinance or continue the item again with directions to staff to come back with more information requested by the commission.

“Everyone opted for Number Two,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson. “My notes to myself read clarify, clarify, clarify.”

Besides clarification of the verbiage in the proposed ordinance, the commission wants to hear more information about C-ratings, impacts of parking reductions for commercial buildings and the pros and cons of eliminating the historic inventory or expanding it.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 7.

By Barbara Diamond