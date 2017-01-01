LB United Methodist Women hosts annual Spring Tea helping those in need overcome challenges

Learn how Working Wardrobes helps people re-enter the workforce.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Women will host its annual Spring Tea at the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive in Laguna Beach (across from Montage), from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The featured speaker is Arnie Lynn Bengo from Working Wardrobes, a non-profit organization that offers a full wardrobe of career services, for men, women, young adults and veterans who are overcoming difficult challenges to reenter the workforce.

“When I hear, ‘I got the job!’ it makes my day,” said Bengo.

Click on photo for a larger image

United Methodist Woman, Arnie Lynn Bengo (front, in Volunteer shirt), with the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

The annual Spring Tea includes fellowship, savories and sweets, a fantastic speaker and an Accessories Bazaar. All net monies go to Working Wardrobes.

“Not only do we have an ocean view, but Jesus is a dedicated member of the congregation and here most Sundays,” said Pastor Mandy Sloan McDow. Jesus is portrayed by Frank Daniel, who has been doing so for 30 years at the Pageant of the Masters.

To attend the tea or for more information, please contact Judy Pettigrew at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949 338-6135 or Laura Hahn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949 887-6311.