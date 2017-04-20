Updates from the Laguna Beach City Manager’s office

Released: April 20, 2017

Parents’ Night Out - On Friday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Community Services Department will be hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out. For registration and information, please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-each/catalog/index?search=parents.

Main Beach Park Turf Renovation - The lawn areas at Main Beach Park are undergoing turf renovation and establishment of new grass for a period of 2-4 weeks.

Annual Composting Classes - The City’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the second of four free composting classes planned for 2017 on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at Bluebird Park, located at 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive. Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price. For more information, contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at (310) 874-2499 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Free Compost Giveaway on May 13 – Save the Date - The annual compost giveaway event will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the City Maintenance Facilities parking lot, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. Free compost will be available in appreciation of the recycling efforts by Laguna Beach residents by the City’s contract solid waste hauler, Waste Management, and their green waste recycler, Tierra Verde Industries. This is a self-service event. Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.

Disposal of Sandbags - Residents can dispose of filled sand bags at the City Maintenance Facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road on a roll-off container. A recycling cart is also available to recycle clean empty sand bags. Residents can also dispose of up to 10 filled sand bags by scheduling a bulky item pickup. To schedule a pick-up, contact Waste Management at (949) 642-1191. Filled sand bags should not be placed in the trash or recycling carts. Storage and re-use of the sand bags is recommended at least through the end of April.

Sunset Serenades - Every Friday evening from May 5 through May 26, at 6:30 p.m., the Arts Commission will present Sunset Serenades. The free concerts are held at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre on Cliff Drive.

5/5 – Kait Dunton Jazz Trio

5/12 – Professor Colombo

5/19 – Beth Wood’s Songwriter’s Circle

5/26 – Johnny Ashby

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.