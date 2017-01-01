Laguna Beach Police Department hosts its 3rd Annual Bike Rodeo & Safety Expo on April 30

The Laguna Beach Police Department’s Bike Rodeo & Road Safety Expo will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot #11, located at 551 Forest Avenue (in front of the Pageant). This event will encompass safety information for all roadway users including cyclist, pedestrians, and motorists. Whether you drive a vehicle, ride your bike, or walk, your safety depends on sharing the road safely with other vehicles and users.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets as they will be given the opportunity to practice their safety skills in our obstacle course. All participants are required to complete a waiver before participating, which can be located on the City web-site. Cyclists of all ages are invited to attend this Family Fun Event.

The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to promote “Vision Zero,” which aims to reach zero fatalities on our streets. They accomplished this goal in 2016. The Bike Rodeo is intended to promote the safe and legal operation of bicycles within our community, especially for young children and teens, and will include tips for parents.

Children learn bicycle safety skills

Participants will have their bikes and helmets inspected, and will also put into practice safe riding techniques by navigating through an obstacle course with a member of the Laguna Beach Police Bike Patrol Team.

The expo will include interactive displays such as traffic safety games, Mercy Air helicopter, police vehicles, K-9 Ranger, child ID making, bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, and a DUI crash car. The Burnt Food and Kona Ice food trucks will be available, and there will be a bike raffle for a toddler, child, and teen sized bike donated by the Laguna Beach Police Employees Association. There will also be a Child Car Seat Installation Demonstration, a Vehicle Extrication Demonstration, and a BMX stunt show performed by Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team www.bmxfreestyleteam.com.

Supporting organizations include the Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Cyclery, MADD, Doctors Ambulance, and the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Funding for this event is partially funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For further information, contact Captain Jeff Calvert at (949) 497-0375 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .