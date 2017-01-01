Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament teams for sale

The Men’s 63rd Annual Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament takes place on June 3-4 and The Women’s 42 Annual Open on May 6

The Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament Committee will be selling off all the seeded teams for the 2017 men’s and women’s tournaments with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the athletes. You can own a team and cheer them on, and promote your business at the same time.

You can sponsor the top four seeded teams for $300, seeds 5-8 for $200, 9-24 for $100 and seeds 25 through 28 are “any reasonable offer accepted”. All sponsorships are tax deductible. To sponsor a team, send a check to: City of Laguna Beach, c/o Alexis Braun, 505 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, or Paypal to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Make checks out to “City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Open”. Make sure to include your email address.

Each team sponsor will be announced on the public address system every time the team is hailed, and in all press releases and social media. Sponsors get raffle tickets for great prizes ranging from free dinners at Laguna restaurants to hotel stays to sports gear and much more, and receive a photo opportunity with their teams and two seats in the VIP court side seating area for Sunday’s final rounds.

Laguna Beach and volleyball are almost synonymous

The annual Laguna Open pro volleyball tournaments are two of the most iconic and prestigious tournaments held each year in California and the men’s 63rd annual event is literally the world’s longest running “open” or highest level tournament, first held in 1955. All of the greats of volleyball have come through Laguna at one time or another, and the pros love the awesome venue that Main Beach provides.

The Laguna Open tournaments are run entirely by volunteers with the California Beach Volleyball Association, and in cooperation with the city as a “give back” to the community of Laguna. Both tournaments are free to the public, wonderfully kid friendly and feature good music and world-class volleyball.

The women’s tournament is Saturday May 6 with play starting at 9 a.m. and going until around 4 p.m. The men›s tournament runs for two days, June 3-4 and play starts at 9 as well.

Laguna locals won in 2016 for the first time in years when Chase Frishman and Mike Brunsting beat Miles Evans and Spener McClachlin in a thrilling final. This year’s tournaments will feature the debut of perpetual trophies and the men’s trophy will be dedicated to the late, great Gene Selznick, who won the first seven tournaments.

Go to “Laguna Beach Volleyball” on Facebook for more info and photos. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for sponsorship and promotion inquiries. T-shirts, artwork and water are for sale, benefiting the tournament.