A groundbreaking documentary – and a timely one, too – will be presented by NCC on May 6

SEVEN, a groundbreaking work of documentary theater that captures the remarkable lives of a diverse and courageous group of global women leaders, will be presented by the Neighborhood Congregational Church on Saturday, May 6. 

A collaboration of seven award winning playwrights, the play is based on personal interviews with seven women in the Vital Voices Group Leadership Network who have triumphed over enormous obstacles to bring about major changes in their home countries of Russia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala and Cambodia. 

SEVEN is PG13 due to frank discussion of sexual violence. Older youth are welcome to attend.  Suggested donation for this timely and relevant play is $10 to $20.

Neighborhood Church, which works toward social justice, is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. Free parking is off Glenneyre behind Ralphs Supermarket. Call the office at 949.494.8061 for more information.

 

