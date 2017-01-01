Council appointments will be made at singularly focused meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will meet on its usual first Tuesday of the month, but the agenda won’t be usual---just five items, all appointments to city boards and committees.

Planning Commission: Two seats are open on the Planning Commission, due to the expiration of the terms of Commissioner Roger McErlane and Chair Pro Tem Susan McClintock Whitin. Both are reapplying. Applications have also been submitted by Kole Carr and Robert Reed, who also applied for the Housing and Human Affairs Committee.

The commission advises the City Council on land use and development within the city limits, among other tasks.

Arts Commission: Terms of Arts Commissioners Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda, Suzanne Mellor and Adam Schwerner are due to expire on June 30. All four filed for reappointment. They are joined by Stacy Dumas, Olivia Nickel and Jill Watkins.

The seven-member (plus one alternate) Commission advises the City Council on artistic and aesthetic matters and recommends projects and programs to be funded by the Business Improvement District.

Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee: The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee has nine members, five of whose terms will expire in June. Of the five, David Horne, Jerry O. Myers Jr., and Chris Tomlin are re-applying

Applications were also received from Jason de Brettcville, Hartman King, Charity Morsey, Linda Halligan Olsen and Peter Stevenson.

The committee advises the City Council on how the community can best prepare for an emergency or disaster.

House and Human Services Committee: Members of the Housing and Human Services Committee assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community and provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan. The terms of Interim Chair Fay Chapman, A. Jane Fulton and Jheri S.James are expiring. All three are re-applying. Cottie Petrie, Robert Reed and Marcus Skenderian also applied.

Personnel Board: Karl Koski, and Delano Dee Dinnelly, whose terms are due to expire in June, re-applied for seats on the three-member Personnel Board. Cathy Viviani also applied. The Board hears appeals on disciplinary actions, dismissals, demotions, reductions in pay, suspensions submitted by city employees and certifies its findings and recommendations per the city’s municipal code.

Due to the confidential nature of its work, Personnel Board meetings are not open to the public unless the employee requests it.

The council will meet again on May 9 with a broader agenda.