Always wanted a worm bin? Now’s your chance to buy one – and learn the finer points of composting

The City’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the second of four free composting classes planned for 2017 on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bluebird Park, located at 798 Bluebird Cyn Drive.

Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price.

For more information, contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at (310) 874-2499 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .