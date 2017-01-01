Ellen Girardeau Kempler’s poem, For a Catfish (after Fukushima), wins honors in international contest

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Accomplished Laguna poet Ellen Girardeau Kempler’s poem “For a Catfish (after Fukushima)” has won an honorable mention in Winning Writers’ fourteenth annual Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest, which attracted close to 3,000 entries from around the world.

Girardeau Kempler’s poem was one of only 10 entries awarded this accolade.

Judge Soma Mei Sheng Frazier noted the challenges inherent in judging the popular contest and whittling down the honors to 12 poets (including the two winners).

“Given the option, I’d name twenty winners and a hundred honorable mentions from the 2,926 entries,” Sheng Frazier said. “Ultimately, though, it’s been my honor and onus to come to some hard decisions, and I’ve selected the poems that hit me the hardest.”

One of which, of course, was Girardeau Kempler’s haunting “For a Catfish,” a poem that leaves a lasting impression on the reader – at least, this reader – for its chilling evocation of the fragile, unpredictable world that we inhabit.

Ellen Girardeau Kempler

The poet tells Stu News, “I originally wrote ‘For a Catfish’ as an undergraduate at UCSB’s College of Creative Studies. It was inspired by a news article I read about Namazu, the mythical catfish that according to Japanese legend holds the island on its back, and whose restlessness causes earthquakes.

“In 2011, after the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami and resulting nuclear disaster at Fukushima, I revisited, extensively expanded and reworked the poem. I wanted to draw a distinction between Japan’s geologic fragility and its unhappy Atomic Age history,” Girardeau Kempler adds.

Sheng Frazier characterizes Kempler’s poem this way: “This vivid imagining of mythical Namazu’s accidental destruction of ‘Japan’s brittle beauty’ is no simple fable; no morality tale. Despite its surreal imagery and familiar storyteller’s voice, the poem is frighteningly realistic. It indicts us with its gentle reminder, its legitimate warning—for a lack of ill intent does not mean a lack of culpability. And even the honorable may close their eyes for a moment and make a costly mistake.”

Girardeau Kempler is known in Laguna for her prize-winning ways – and her generosity in offering free poetry-writing workshops at the Laguna Library.

The top 12 poems, including Girardeau Kempler’s, and the judge’s comments are published at WinningWriters.com.