Free workshop on April 29 discusses pros and cons of mortgage brokers vs. banks and direct lenders

In the fourth of a series of workshops, held on the last Saturday of each month, a free workshop will be presented by Richard T. Cirelli of RTC Mortgage Corporation and James Hitchcock of Raymond James Pacific Wealth Solutions Group. This event will be at the Laguna Board of Realtors office, 939 Glenneyre St., 2nd floor, on Saturday April 29 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Rick Cirelli will compare the various types of mortgage lenders including the pros and cons of Mortgage Brokers, Direct Lenders, Portfolio Lenders, big Banks and Non-Banks. His discussion will include comparing costs; loan products offered by each; and how to navigate the potential pitfalls of each type of lender.

Rick Cirelli

Jim Hitchcock, who runs Pacific Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James in Newport Beach, will discuss this month all things “Income,” and specifically the fixed income capabilities and resources available to those who wish to receive income from a capital markets portfolio – and in particular “equity income,” i.e. income from stock dividends, which is a popular strategy these days with the low interest rate world in which we live.

Jim Hitchcock

Richard T. Cirelli of RTC Mortgage Corporation, located in Laguna Beach, is a mortgage industry veteran with over 40 years of professional mortgage experience. Throughout his career, Rick has held executive positions with some of the country’s largest and most respected mortgage lenders. Since founding his own company in Laguna Beach in 2000, Rick has built a strong reputation as a highly professional and knowledgeable mortgage broker. Rick has been originating Reverse Mortgages for over 10 years and is a member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA); serves on the Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach Seniors, and is an active member of the Laguna Board of Realtors, Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Laguna Beach Business Club and the Laguna Beach Professional Alliance.

James Hitchcock of Raymond James Pacific Wealth Solutions Group, located in Newport Beach, works with individuals and corporations in assisting them toward achieving their long-term goals. His investment philosophy emphasizes a conservative asset allocation approach toward investing. Throughout his career, Jim has given numerous presentations on retirement planning strategies and money management to individuals and corporations.

For more information about this event, call Richard Cirelli at (949) 494-4701 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .