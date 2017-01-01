Galley Q invites artists to celebrate life in Laguna Beach by painting the town

Anyone can join the fun and celebrate life in Laguna Beach by painting the hills or valleys, people or pets, shorelines or endless views. Anything goes in this multi-media exhibition for all ages at Galley Q at the Susi Q.

Submitted photo

Artist, Vicki Orgill

Artists are invited to bring their artwork to Gallery Q on Thurs, May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. or Fri, May 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. All media is welcome and accepted: paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics. There is an entry fee of $25 per piece and a special discount for those 65+ who qualify. Additional entry pieces are $5 each with a limit of three. Visit www.susiq.org or the Susi Q front desk for guidelines and an application form.

A free Artist’s Reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Fri, May 26, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from May 8 through June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon through Fri. Gallery Q is in the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third St. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

Submitted photo

Artist Maureen MacDonald

Gallery Q is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. Five shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception. For more information about Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q visit www.susiq.org or call 949.464-6645.

For additional information on the exhibit, contact Laurie Smith, Arts Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .