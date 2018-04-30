Kate Buckley is appointed Laguna’s Poet Laureate

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

As of May 1, Kate Buckley, among her many other roles, will assume a new one as Poet Laureate of Laguna Beach. Buckley was selected from the field of finalists by juror, award-winning poet and professor, Grant Hier.

Mr. Hier reviewed applications taking into consideration personality, professionalism, educational experience, poetic talent, resume, performance experience and proposal.

Kate will serve until April 30, 2018, and her platform will include serving as a brand ambassador for the literary arts, creating content, performing readings, conducting workshops and classes, and leading and coordinating Laguna Beach’s first ever official poetry festival.

Regarding her many roles in the City, she says, “I have a deep connection with Laguna Beach, as resident (full or part-time) since 2000 and as a dedicated community servant.

“I am involved with multiple local non-profits and have served on the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as well as the Laguna Poets Workshop. Professionally, I am an accomplished writer, media expert and entrepreneur.”

Kate Buckley marries passion for poetry and love of LB for role as Poet Laureate

Formerly President of LagunaBeach.com, Kate now serves as CEO of BuckleyMedia.com. Buckley Media Group specializes in branding and ultra-premium domains. In the past few months alone, Kate has brokered such chart-topping sales as Advance.com ($300,000) and Refi.com ($300,000). Other recent notable sales include her sale of Rate.com last summer ($725,000).

She was inspired to apply for Poet Laureate because, “I fell in love with poetry at age three, got the publishing bug at twenty-three, and became enamored of teaching poetry while completing my Masters of Fine Arts in Poetry at age thirty-three.”

In addition, Kate has served as co-facilitator of Laguna Poets, founder of Women Poets of Orange County, and has conducted workshops and lectured for groups such as the Orange County Writers Group and the Ventura County Writers Group.

She’s volunteered extensively in the literary community, including working with young readers at the Boys and Girls Club, and Women Wonder Writers.

Kate’s plans for her role as Poet Laureate

“As Poet Laureate, I view myself as a brand ambassador for poetry and the literary arts in Laguna Beach. I’d like to both educate and inspire the people of Laguna Beach to read, write and perform poetry, to show them how poetry and the literary arts immeasurably enrich our lives, our community, and provide yet another filter through which to view reality,” Buckley says.

“Poems help us get beneath the skin of things—to see things differently, to express the ineffable. I’d like to get poetry out of the intimidating ivory tower and make it accessible—and relevant—to the residents of Laguna Beach. I will be sharing original content as well as organizing public readings and workshops, and Laguna Beach’s first ever Poetry Festival.

“I delight in connecting with people and building community—and helping that community enjoy, create and participate in the larger community of poetry. As Poet Laureate, I will work to enhance awareness and appreciation of poetry and the literary arts in Laguna Beach – to share how they can illuminate each and every life; how they are not only illuminatory, but necessary – now more than ever,” Buckley adds.