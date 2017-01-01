Print | Email

Pet of the Week:  Good news – but two Pekingese Chihuahuas still long for a new home

We are happy to report that three of our previous pets of the week have been adopted: Eddie, Cleo, and Haku. Good luck to them in their new homes. However two of our pets still need someone to take them home.

Duke and Duchess, four-year-old Pekingese Chihuahua mixes, are brother and sister. They arrived at the shelter because their owner died. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, says that once they get to know you, they fall in love and will be glued to your side. 

They also are very fond of cuddling (after the get-to-know-you phase) and enjoy their walks. A home with older children would be best. Although it would be nice to keep them together, it may not be possible. Now all Duke and Duchess need is someone to fall in love with them.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

