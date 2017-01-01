Pledging to use less water could win you a Prius, and Laguna a pocket park – let’s flood the website!

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Do it right now, why not? It takes only seconds and a few checkmarks. Visit www.mywaterpledge.com and encourage your friends and relatives to do the same, Mayor Toni Iseman urges residents. Just one email to colleagues with a mention of the water pledge could have an enormous ripple effect.

Pledgers are put in the running for a brand new Prius, among other fun prizes. What have you got to lose except water weight?

Simply click on the link and promise to conserve water – no proof needed, just your word that you’ll be waterwise – and that quick action could give Laguna bragging rights again as the most waterwise city in its category, repeating last year’s win and putting us in the running for a fabulous pocket park. (Editor’s Note: I have the perfect place for it…my back yard…) A city can never have too many parks.

Let’s flood the website! If each of us gets at least one more person to pledge, the spillover effect will make a big difference.

Now’s the time: Sunday is the deadline for pledges.

Click on photo for a larger image

As of today, Archbald, Pennsylvania, and Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, are beating us…say it ain’t so! Let’s get an overflow crowd to click on the link.

Cities with the highest percentage of residents taking the pledge in their population category win. Participants in winning cities are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and a Grand Prize Toyota Prius.

Last year, Laguna Beach residents committed to reduce water waste by 52 million gallons, eliminate more than 2,400 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds, reduce waste sent to landfills by 1.2 million pounds, and save 3.5 million kilowatt hours of energy.

How about an outpouring of support this year?

Let’s do it. Click on www.mywaterpledge.com and make Laguna a waterwise winner again. A torrent of clicks should turn the tide for us.