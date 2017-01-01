Two annual exhibitions open at Laguna College of Art and Design in May: Juried Students and BFA Fine Arts

Two exciting exhibitions will be featured in May at Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD). The Annual Juried Student exhibition will open in the Dennis and Leslie Power Library at LCAD (2222 Laguna Cyn Rd) on May 1 and continue through May 31, with a reception on Fri, May 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. The hours of the Library are Mon – Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Laguna College of Art and Design’s Annual Juried Student Exhibition is an exhibition of original works of art from some of LCAD’s many talented undergraduates and Post-Baccalaureate students. This spring exhibition is comprised of a wide range of mediums, expressions and techniques that are representative of the five degree programs at LCAD: Animation, Design and Digital Media, Fine Arts, Game Art, and Illustration and LCAD’s Post-Baccalaureate Drawing and Painting certificate program.

Submitted photo

Zoe Smith, Angry Troll, Digital drawing, 18” x 12”, 2016, Juried Student Exhibition

The BFA program in Fine Arts presents the 2017 BFA Fine Arts exhibition on May 4 - May 26, at the LCAD Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave, with the First Thursday Art Walk Reception on May 4 from 6 – 9 p.m.

This is a group exhibition highlighting representational paintings, drawings and sculptures produced by the senior class. The exhibition offers a selection of work developed as part of LCAD’s BFA program in Fine Arts senior thesis project.

The mission of the senior thesis project is to help guide seniors to create a cohesive body of work that reflects a balance of individual conceptual growth and academic knowledge of the figure, still life, landscape and interior.

Submitted photo

BFA Fine Arts, Justin Tecson, Mourning Light, Oil on canvas, 40” x 40”

Exhibiting senior students include Micaela Aguirre, Danielle Cansino, Shannon Fody, Kimberly Frassett, Gordon Paitimusa, Taylor Phillips, Justin Tecson and Nina Ulett. The exhibit is curated by Chair of Fine Arts, Hope Railey, and Fine Arts adjunct faculty, Kenny Harris.

LCAD Gallery is open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m, Wed through Sun: closed Mon and Tues.

Founded in 1961, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) is one of the top art and design schools in the nation. LCAD offers undergraduate degrees (BFA) in Animation, Creative Writing, Drawing and Painting, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, and Illustration, as well as Master of Fine Arts degrees (MFA) in Art of Game Design, Creative Writing, Drawing, and Painting. The Dennis and Leslie Power Library at LCAD houses the historic archives of the college and The Rex and Joan Irving Brandt Papers.

For further information regarding the exhibitions, go to http://www.lcad.edu/ or contact Bryan Heggie, LCAD Gallery Manager via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-376-6000, ext. 289.