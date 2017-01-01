Kelp: It needed somebody. Not just anybody… Enter Nancy Caruso, and a ripple effect

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

In recent years, Girl Scout troop leader Jennifer Baker heard about a project run by Newport Beach marine biologist Nancy Caruso to grow kelp seedlings in classrooms as a practical way to restore and revitalize local kelp forests devastated by pollution and overfishing.

Once the seedlings were mature, Nancy organized divers to plant the seedlings, and our kelp forests flourished.

The project, which also had the advantage of teaching kids about the importance of kelp forests and ocean health, impressed Baker.

Then, earlier this year, Baker learned that the original Girl Scouts troops had graduated from high school and were no longer able to help with Laguna’s annual Kelpfest, which celebrates the success of the project and encourages locals and visitors to become good stewards of the ocean.

“Several of our Scouts, most about 11 years old, had expressed interest in taking action and focusing on marine life as part of their Bronze Award,” Baker says. “Everything fell into place.”

Girl Scout troops 274 & 3217 had a great time educating the public about kelp

Pictured from L-R: Brennan and Hayley Mulvaney, Topper (TOW Elementary School mascot), Katie Pfieffer, Cailin Mulvaney, Katie Baker, Hannah Keiser, Emma Stahl, Lucky Matties and Olivia Lane

The girls met twice with Laguna Ocean Foundation director Sabrina Blash to learn about tide pools and then reached out to Kelpfest director Louise Thornton, who was delighted at their interest.

Creating and staffing a booth would serve two purposes, Baker says, “…sustain the work of the original Girl Scout groups, and allow for our troops’ own creativity in decorating the booth.” And so it was that the girls began creating posters and art to illustrate the importance of kelp.

The Girl Scouts also take the initiative to recycle materials

One of Baker’s Scouts, Sydney Alderson of TOW Elementary, had recently helped organize an amazing “Ocean Warriors” awareness evening benefitting PMMC.

Hosted by Mrs. Campbell’s fifth grade class, the students raised more than $3,000 with skits, a raffle, and crafts. Sydney and her troop leader arranged for many of the exhibits to be transported to Kelpfest and Sydney’s skit to be re-enacted.

“So we got a bit of reusing and recycling into the project too!” Baker notes.

Baker tells Stu News Laguna that the day was tremendous fun and educational for all involved.

“I’m so proud of my girls. They all participated and put their unique signature on the event,” she says. “At our wrap-up meeting this week, the girls were full of enthusiasm, and they are committed to continue to take action to keep our oceans healthy.”

Attendees also enjoyed building up and knocking down giant cardboard Jenga blocks, wandering in a mock kelp forest, and learning the facts about kelp while chatting with a large dolphin mascot and an enormous cardboard fish that was doing the rounds of the booth.

During the day, hundreds of people wandered around the booths, learning about kelp forests: did you know kelp can grow two feet in one day?

Rosie Morreale, Brian Peterson, and others provided musical performances to enhance the experience.

Sponsors included Hobie and zpizza, with this year’s art poster provided by www.ArtistHeatherRitts.com.

Participants included Laguna Beach Girl Scout troops 274 and 3217, artist Heather Ritts, Laguna Beach County Water District, California Coastal Monument (BLM), Laguna Art Museum, My Hero project, Laguna Sea Dwellers, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Marine Safety, and others.