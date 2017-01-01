Snakes alive: A cautionary tale – and what to do if your dog is bitten

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

After the recent rains, the hills are alive with beautiful flowers and bountiful vegetation, but with that comes mice and rodents and their predators, rattlesnakes, lots of them. Earlier this month, a dog at Alta Laguna Park stuck its nose into a bush, disturbing one, and was struck. After anti-venom and 20 stitches, the dog will be fine, but this is a forewarning of a dangerous rattlesnake season.

Dr. Gershon Alaluf of Canyon Animal Hospital contacted Stu News Laguna to make sure we get the word out on how bad this year will be for potential dog and rattlesnake encounters. Dr. G, as he is known, says, “Two of the cases we have seen thus far have been out of town guests staying in Laguna. Our worst one was an eight-year-old female golden retriever that got bitten on the tongue.”

Get your dog to the closest animal hospital or vet and let them know you are on your way

Dr. G continues, “The owner luckily was near two male hikers that picked the dog up and ran two miles to get to their car and drove her here. The dog’s tongue was severely swollen, bruised, bleeding and painful. We stabilized, started the anti-venom treatment, and then sent her to the local critical care facility in Irvine.

“We had a very positive outcome because the male hikers knew exactly what needed to be done and they knew we had anti-venom,” he adds. “They called here while running to the car to make sure we had it in stock because they were on their way. That also gave us the heads up so the support staff and the veterinarian were ready the second they came through the door. The other dog was bitten on the foot early morning and was home the same day.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Beware of rattlesnakes on our trails: Dr G. says he’s not sure where this snake was seen and anyway, he doesn’t understand “this hiking thing…!”

“Rattlesnakes are very common on all the hiking trails in Southern California,” Dr. G says.

A fact that as a frequent hiker, I can attest to. Although we’ve seen snakes in the Laguna Wilderness Park, luckily our dog Charley hasn’t been with us, since dogs aren’t allowed on the trails.

Dr. G recommends Rattlesnake Aversion training for dogs that go hiking with their owners. “The juvenile snakes are more dangerous than the adults,” he says. “Juveniles tend to cause worse reactions than the adults, and I believe it is due to not controlling how much venom they use. It is a neurotoxin, so the closer the bite is to the head, the quicker the reaction in theory.”

He cautions, “There is a vaccine that is available, but it does not stop the fact you need to get anti-venom. It buys you time. Our concern is that it is hard to get hold of the white paper on the research and morbidity/mortality reports. There can be vaccine reactions that are localized to the area the injection was given. You have to look at all the pros and cons prior to giving the vaccine.”

Vaccines or aversion training? Neither will infallibly protect your dog

Obviously, the best way to protect your dog from rattlesnake bites is to not walk the trails during rattlesnake season. A walk in groomed areas is recommended. However, a few years ago, my dog Charley came face to face with a rattlesnake at the dog park, which backs up to the wilderness, so dog park visitors should be vigilant too.

We then took Charley to rattlesnake aversion training, but, as far as we know, he hasn’t had to use it.

During aversion training, the dog, who has been fitted with a low-level electric stimulating collar, is introduced to a small, live, muzzled juvenile rattlesnake, native to the area. The dogs then experience an uncomfortable pinch from the collar, which they associate with the creature they’re looking at and smelling. So they don’t want anything to do with rattlesnakes and will avoid them.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dianne

Charley takes note of the sign and watches out for rattlesnakes at the dog park

Worse-case scenario and your dog is bitten, according to Dr. G, you need to know where you are and get to your car. If you are not local, then hopefully, Siri or some other program on your phone will get you to the closest veterinary hospital. That’s important. Do not drive all the way back to your regular veterinarian, Dr. G advises.

“Time is of the essence. If you wait too long, the outcome has the potential to be grave. If you get there quickly, you have a better chance of recovery but not 100 percent chance your dog will recover.”

What the vet will do to treat your dog for the bite

“Most likely, the dog will need to be hospitalized and monitored 24 hours at the minimum. Intravenous catheters and fluids, pain medication and antibiotics will be used, and anti-venom will be started. Baseline blood work, including a clotting profile, will be performed. If the dog is in shock, that will also be addressed as well. At this time in the hospital, it will be stressful for the dog, the owner, and the staff. Owners will be upset and rightfully so. But understand, the staff will be working quickly and diligently to stabilize your companion, start the anti-venom, and relive any discomfort they have. It might take more than one bottle of anti-venom. Progress to treatment is what decides how much anti-venom and how often.”

The take home message from Dr. G is, does your dog have to join you on your hike between Feb and Oct? If so, get training and the vaccine. Find out how equipped your local veterinarian is to handle this type of emergency. Do they have anti-venom? If not, keep them home. They will be waiting for you all the same. They do not tend to keep a grudge for that long. They will love chasing a ball in the back yard just as much.

Thank you, Dr. G, for alerting us to the rattlesnake dangers this year, and for the valuable information on how to deal with a bite if the worst happens.