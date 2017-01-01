Chamber of Commerce presents “State of the City” address on May 8 at the Montage

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “State of the City” luncheon on Monday, May 8, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S Coast Hwy.

“[It is] one of my favorite events of the year,” says Mayor Toni Iseman. “Always a great mix of people and a moment of reflection. This year in particular was unique. Nothing is easy in Laguna; trees, cars, parking places, marijuana, goats, sidewalks--some of our favorite things. We all care and the civic involvement is unequaled.”

The luncheon is a great opportunity to get an up-close look at city activities. Mayor Iseman and City Manager John Pietig will present a state of the city address. The Chamber of Commerce will provide a brief overview of the recent highlights of the past 12 months and goals for the near future.

Laguna Beach residents live in a beautiful place, on that almost everyone agrees

This annual tradition brings out members across the community including non-profits, arts and cultural organizations, business and hospitality industry reps and other civic-minded individuals. The event is open to the public.

As host of the event, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce promotes, represents, and supports local businesses in Laguna, and advocates on their behalf. Celebrating its 100th year of operation, the Chamber also serves as the business resource center for the community.

On an ongoing basis, the Chamber hosts educational seminars, luncheons, and networking events for local businesses and citizens.

Admission is $65 per person; $75 for VIP. Register through the Chamber’s website, at LagunaBeachChamber.org, “events” tab; or by contacting the Chamber at (949) 494-1018. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available.