Red Cross Blood Drive at Presbyterian Church May 10

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive.

Your Chance to Save a Life!

Volunteers will be welcomed and appreciated.

Each unit of blood has the potential to save up to three lives according to the Red Cross.

Sign-up online: Register: redcrossblood.org Sponsor Code: lagunap

For more information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.