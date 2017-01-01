Pig lives high on the hog: goats are agog

Photos by Jeff Rovner

So there was magician, photographer, professor and knowledge manager Jeff Rovner just moseying along the other day, feeling embarrassed about his recent profile in Stu News Laguna, because he didn’t think he was worthy of such praise…but, well, what could you do, he thought, and he was flattered after all…anyway, maybe he’d take a walk to clear his head, perhaps take some pictures of goats, because why not? A circus can only take you so far.

Jeff found the goats up near Poplar, had a chat with Agotilo Moreno (the not-so-lonely goatherd from Peru), shot some pics of the herd, then noticed a few of the goats had stopped grazing and instead were gazing...

At a pig!

Not just any pig – this was a pig with attitude – not to mention blue toenail polish.

Thus it was that Jeff met Juicy.

Click on photo for a larger image

It behooves the sophisticated pig to get a good pedicure: then she’s hot to trot

“I knew Juicy was something special right away,” Jeff says. “I had to shoot her portrait. I think Annie Leibowitz would have felt the same.”

In the portrait, Juicy seems a little petulant, thrusting out her lower lip – well, teeth – but Juicy’s human, Heather Kline-Smith, says the paper-obsessed pig actually loves the pigarazzi.

The six-year-old pedigreed porcine is a female micro Juliana pig with a bloodline going back to Texas Tiny Pigs, Kline Smith told Jeff (Juicy remaining mute during the conversation, though she apparently has “an arsenal of crazy noises.” Jeff wasn’t sure whether to be hurt or honored by her dignified silence.)

Click on photos for larger images

The goats were agog, several standing to get a better perspective on the portly pig

“Juicy got us when she was four weeks old and she decided to be a Christmas present for our daughter Sofia,” Kline Smith says. “The best thing about Juicy is that she’s made our lives less ordinary and in many cases more fun. She has what we call a ‘rodeo pig’ act, for example, which we love.” (Details of her act were not available at press time.)

“When she’s feeling really good, she’ll raise her Mohawk. We’ve even taken Juicy to Las Vegas but she’s no showgirl,” Kline Smith adds.

Jeff is smitten. “What a boar she is!” he says. “And I mean that in the nicest possible way.”

--As imagined by Lynette Brasfield