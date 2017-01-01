Local architect wins multiple Gold Nugget Awards

Judges for the 2017 Gold Nugget Awards (GNA) have named Laguna Beach-based Anders Lasater Architectsas a multiple Award of Merit winner in its annual competition. The award honors architectural design and planning excellence entries from the United States and around the world. Anders Lasater Architectsearned its double Merit honors for the Shell House in Dana Point and the Monarch House in Laguna Niguel, both honored as Best On-the-Boards Custom Homes.

Submitted photo

The Shell House creates a dramatic profile along the coast

Now in its 54th year, the GNA is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development, and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from more than 600 entries from around the world.

The Shell house is tucked along the rugged shoreline and dramatic landscape of the prestigious Strand neighborhood, adjacent to the Dana Point headlands. Evocative of sea-life, but without being representative, a series of folded, nested, and interlocking shells form the primary volumes of the home to create a dramatic profile along the coast.

Submitted photo

The Monarch House floats above the flat plan of its rectangular lot

The Monarch House floats above the flat plane of its rectangular lot and takes advantage of the warm southern exposure and dramatic westerly views of the hillside and ocean. This compact and efficiently planned home enjoys a variety of outdoor spaces including a protected courtyard, an ocean facing terrace, and private bedroom patios.

“Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest, and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” said Lisa Parrish, Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator. “We applaud them all and we forward to our June 29 celebration of Merit and Grand Award winners.”

Chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners, Gold Nuggets Awards will be announced on June 29 as a feature highlight of PCBC®, the nation’s largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development field.

See the Gold Nugget Awards website for more information or call 949-497-1827 for photos and additional details on Anders Lasater Architects multiple Merit Award projects.

Founded in 2005, AndersLasaterArchitects, Inc. is an award winning architectural studio specializing in custom homes, galleries, salons, restaurants, fashion, and other boutique retail and commercial projects.