Art, jewelry, pottery, and poetry showcased at Diane Stacey’s reception at Khyber Pass Gallery on June 10

Sadiq Tawfiq, owner of Khyber Pass Gallery, hosts a one-day art show and reception presented by Diane Stacey and friends on Sat, June 10, from 1 – 4 p.m.  Diane will be showcasing her paintings, jewelry, and pottery against the rugs and tapestries of Afghanistan. There will be live music and refreshments, and the event is free. 

Her recent trip to Egypt ignited her creative imagination, and she is eager to share her work.  Joining Diane at the reception will be Marcy Llamas Senese, reading her original poetry, and Lindsay Howett, who helped spark the show and will answer questions about Diane’s upcoming events. 

Khyber Pass Gallery is located at 1970 S. Coast Hwy, LB. www.KhyberPassGallery.com.  

For further information, contact Diane Stacey at SkyLotus Designs.

 

