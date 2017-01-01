Classical guitarist Lee Zimmer is first up for Laguna Beach Live! then classic guitar, bluegrass, and jazz

Laguna Beach Live! welcomes summer by presenting a series of fine musical performances during the month of June. LBL is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna as a musical town, and this month is a perfect example.

First up on Thurs, June 8, is the talented classical guitarist Lee Zimmer in the monthly Live! at the Museum series at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr. Guitarist Lee Zimmer isa virtuoso performer who has delighted audiences with his elegance and sense of musicality both as a soloist and ensemble player. The performance is 7- 8 p.m. and is free to Laguna Art Museum members and to non-members with museum admission.

Sun, June 11, is the annual Bluegrass & BBQ in the picturesque canyon oaks at Laguna College of Art & Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd. The featured band is the acclaimed Burning Heart Bluegrass. LBL has just added an appearance by Kate Buckley, Laguna Beach’s first Poet Laureate, and a bluegrass musical workshop. The concert is from 5-7 p.m., and the doors open at 4 p.m. for the BBQ. Advance tickets are $20/concert and $40/concert and BBQ.

The Summer Jazz Wednesdays begins June 21 in the Rose Garden of Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Hwy. Kicking off the series is the popular Latin Jazz Syndicate, followed every 2 weeks by some of the hottest jazz musicians. Advance tickets are $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating.

Tickets are on sale for all events at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone, 800-595-4849. Information line: 949-715-9713.