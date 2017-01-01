Intimate Champagne reception at the Lang estate will showcase the sculpture of Ron Whitacre on June 10

A one-man sculpture exhibition showcasing the work of award-winning artist, Ron Whitacre, is planned for June 10 at an intimate venue on the Frederick M. Lang estate in S Laguna Beach.

Whitacre’s sculptural works, created mainly in welded steel and bronze, are unusual in their fluidity and movement. In Laguna, his best-known work is “Harmony,” a large steel sculpture of a man, woman, and child, installed in 1998 over the entrance to the Art-A-Fair.

The show and Champagne reception will highlight Whitacre’s latest works and offer participants a chance to preview the new sculpture he will be exhibiting in the Art-A-Fair this summer in booth #D21.

This is a complimentary event, but attendees are asked to register through Eventbright so that the organizers can make sure they have enough Champagne for everyone.

Those who cannot attend might wish to visit www.whitacrestudio.com for more information about Ron Whitacre and his art. Parking is limited as the event is in a residential area, so plan to carpool or use the Laguna Beach weekend trolley.