Two free tickets are available to people 21 & under for the play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

The Laguna Playhouse is offering two free tickets to anyone under 21 to attend any performance of the sixth and final show in the Laguna Playhouse 2016-2017 season. Use the code 21Under, the theatre advises, to order tickets. ID information must be provided.

This offer is possible because of the generosity of Suzanne and James Mellor and The Mellor Fund, which is committed to the success of the Playhouse.

Those over 21 can use the code SHINE to receive a 50 percent discount.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, written and performed by James Lecesne, with music by Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and directed by Tony Speciale, opens on June 11 and runs through June 25.

When a 14-year-old boy goes missing in a small New Jersey town, his disappearance is illuminated by memories of his brilliant spirit. This one-man show, written and staring Academy-award winner James Lecesne, tells the story of a young boy who had touched the hearts of his community during his short by richly colorful life. Teens and adults alike will be inspired by this uplifting story about humanity and the dignity of life.

“We are closing our season with one of the most moving and inspirational shows of the year,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard. Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “James Lecesne, founder of “The Trevor Project” is simply stunning in this extraordinary piece of theatre. This is by far the not-to-be-missed play of our season.”

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey will begin previews on Wed, June 7; and opens on Sun, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sun, June 25, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. Performances will be Wed through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $60 - $65 and can be purchased online at http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/ or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit website above.