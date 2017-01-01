Print | Email

93-year-old Lagunan Maria Siani wins crystal trophy for CDM 5k race

Maria Siani, 93 years young, participated in the Corona Del Mar 5k race on Saturday, June 3, and won a beautiful crystal trophy for her participation. 

Maria, who emigrated from Italy in 1929 when she was just five years old, formed a team named “Maria’s Team.” The 5K was a first race for all three team members: Maria, her daughter Sandra Siani, and her friend Karen Serrano. 

Maria Siani with Jim Digrado, event coordinator

“My mother always admired people who participated in races and wanted to be a part of them,” daughter Sandra says. “Since she always wanted to do it, she thought now was the time. The moral of the story is that it is never too late to do what you have always wanted to do and to try new things.”

 

Maria, a cancer survivor and all-round determined person, widow of the late Salvatore Siani, has lived in Laguna Beach for 52 years, as has her daughter Sandra. No word about her next venture, not yet, anyway…

 

