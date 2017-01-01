A Celebration of Stu’s Life will take place on June 17 at Riddle Field: the community is invited

A Celebration of Stu Saffer’s Life will take place on June 17 at Riddle Field, the baseball field where Stu once said he spent “the happiest eight years of his life” coaching Little League teams.

Members of the community are invited to arrive at Riddle Field around 11 a.m. to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and other baseball-related goodies from the Snack Bar. Proceeds from these sales will benefit the Laguna Beach Little League.

Best to bring a low-back chair and your favorite baseball cap for a true Laguna- and Stu-style community event. There’ll be music and many memories of Laguna’s Stu to share with each other.

Parking is likely to be limited, so please consider carpooling or taking the trolley.

Services and remembrances will begin at 12 noon. Riddle Field is located at Cliff and Hillcrest Drive above Boat Canyon.

Stu’s family and the Stu News Laguna team hope to see you there to celebrate Stu and the community he loved so very much.