AFS is looking for volunteer families to host foreign students for the 2017/18 school year

Seventeen-year-old year old AFS exchange student Maxwell Engler, Berlin Germany, is pictured with his Laguna host family, Lin, Ken, and Lydia Steinhoff

As a leader in international high school exchange for more than 65 years, AFS differs from many other exchange organizations. Among the most important distinctions is that AFS has a network of thousands of volunteers in the US, many of whom have hosted themselves or studied abroad with AFS. These local volunteers support families, students, and schools in gaining the most from the hosting experience.

For more information, call Barbara Hawthorne, 949-637-7527 

 

