In City news, Community Services is on the move; Main Beach restroom remodel is proposed

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The city’s Community Services Department will be moved on June 12 to the Third Street Center.

All department business will be conducted in building at 380 Third St. shared by the City and the Susi Q Senior Center.

Community services that will be available at the new location include wedding, film and alcohol permits; recreation activities; Hortense Miller Garden tours; bus passes for Laguna Beach Transit; the Forest Avenue banner program; temporary use permits for the Main Beach Park cobblestone area and Farmer’s Market; and neighborhood-specific and business parking permits.

Two cubicles will be created in an area used by Susi Q for storage and two more will be carved from a carpeted area where parents used to sit and wait for their children to come out of dance classes, according to Laguna Beach Seniors Executive Director Nadia Babayi.

A City employee will be assigned to the central information desk.

“The move will be good for the customers, including better parking,” said Christa Johnson, assistant city manager and Community Services Director.

The Susi Q Senior Center will be the new home of the City’s community services

Johnson will not be making the move with the department; she will keep her office at City Hall.

Use of the space vacated by the Community Services Department is still up in the air, Johnson said.

Also in the news: City solicits public views on South Main Beach restroom project with estimated budget of $700,000

The City is inviting the public to review a proposed remodel of the deteriorating decades-old restrooms at the south end of Main Beach.

Public comment on the design and facilities is being solicited at a workshop, scheduled for 4 p.m., today on the site of the project.

The renovation of the 40-year-old restrooms is scheduled to include demolition and construction of a new and larger facility in the same location.

Proposed changes include increasing the number of toilets in the women’s restroom from five to six and from two to four on the men’s side, which also includes urinals. Each side will have two sinks.

Elaborate exterior planned

The elaborate exterior concept shows a façade of shot-blasted masonry blocks, with a perforated metal screen on the north and south elevations and a zinc panel on the west elevation

Plans also include protection of the above-ground roots of the ficus trees that shade the restrooms. Showers will also be retained.

The $700,000 budget approved for the concept as submitted in April is not expected to cover the full cost of the project.

Drawing and site plans are available for review on the city council agenda for April 11, Item 15.

Those folks who cannot attend the workshop today may submit comments to Project Director Louis Kneip (949) 464-6688 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . All questions about the project must be submitted by email.

For more information, call (949) 497-0304.