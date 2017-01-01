Little League Fiesta Night celebrates players – and Stu is memorialized “For the Love of the Game”

Laguna Beach Little League hosted its annual Fiesta Night celebration Friday, June 2, at Riddle Field. The event, which attracted hundreds of Lagunans, included a t-ball exhibition game, closing ceremonies, trophy presentations, their annual chili cook-off, and a home run derby – for mothers.

Not only that, while there, Shaena Stabler of Stu News Laguna learned the wonderful news that Laguna’s Little League has decided to re-name their important For Love of the Game Award to the “Stu Saffer For Love of the Game Award” - which it will be named forevermore in honor of Stu. Appropriately, this award is given to players that best represent the ideals and spirit of Little League.

Photo by Scott Brashier

L-R: Shaena Stabler, StuNewsLaguna Owner & Publisher; Max Burchi, Stu Saffer For Love of the Game Recipient; Coby Naess; Luca Laurence, Stu Saffer For Love of the Game Recipient; and Paul Machin, Manager of Playoffs

Congratulations to the teams that won their respective recent inter-league tournament championships: Intermediate - VFW, AAA - McKenna Porsche, and AA - Lumberyard. Also receiving awards for finishing first in regular season games were: Intermediate - VFW, AAA - Gapp, and AA - Lumberyard.

Photo courtesy Diane Allard

Winning VFW-AAA team, McKenna Porsche: front row-Gavin Genske, Becker Sybirski, Corwin Allard, Thomas Gonzales, Ty Hamil; middle row, Hunter Harrington, Marcus Heins, Luke Harrison, Otis Boultinghouse, Merrick Vellmure, Logan Pointon; back row, Dennys Pointon, Chris Allard, Jarren Gonzales

Diane Allard, mother of Corwin Allard, one of the McKenna Porsche team players, told Stu News that their team won on Saturday vs. the Rancho Niguel Reds, 8-6. “That was on one of the most exciting games I have ever seen in Little League!” Allard said.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Widescreen shot of a great Little League evening

At time of press, the team was looking forward to playing in the District 55 T.O.C. (Tournament of Champions) semi-finals game on Monday night at Crown Valley Park vs. Aliso Viejo. “If we win that, we will play in the finals Tuesday night at Crown Valley,” she said.

Here’s hoping we’ll have winning news to publish on Friday.

