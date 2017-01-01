Meet the artists at LPAPA’s 13th Annual Best of Plein Air Artist Show Reception & Awards Presentation on June 10

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association hosts its annual Best of Plein Air Artist Show and Reception at the “LPAPA in Residence” Forest & Ocean Gallery on Sat, June 10, from 5 - 8 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m., and there will be libations to toast the artists. The “Best of Plein Air” show closes on July 3.

Larry Cannon, New Day at Shaw’s Cove, watercolor

The participating artists are:Kirsten Anderson, Joe Anna Arnett, Joli Beal, Nanette Biers, Pierre Bouret, Rachelle Boyd, Brenda Boylan, John Budicin, Saim Caglayan, Larry Cannon, Philip Carlton, Val Carson, Bill Cramer, Christine Debrosky, Rick J. Delanty, Mark Fehlman, Debra Joy Groesser, Scott Hamill, Mike Hernandez, Carolyn Hesse-Low, Karen Hitt, Kathleen Hudson, Jane Hunt, and Jean-Pierre Jacquet.

Joe Anna Arnett, Wandering Wildflowers, oil

More participating artists: Sybil Johnson, Paul Kratter, Debra Latham, Richard Lindenberg, Joe Mancuso, Patricia McGeeney, Jonathan McPhillips, Fernando Micheli, Clark Mitchell, Mark Monsarrat, Lisa Mozzini-McDill, Paige Oden, Kathie Odom, Frances Pampeyan, Jason Sacran, Anthony Salvo, Patrick Saunders, Julia Seelos, Shelley Smith, Kathleen Strukoff, Bob Upton, Durre Waseem, and Sharon Weaver.

Gallery Hours: Tue - Fri & Sun, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., closed on Mon.For more information, go to http://www.lpapa.org/