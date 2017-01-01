Print | Email

OC Sheriff will conduct bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operation today, Tuesday June 6

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will step up bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operations throughout the county on Tuesday, June 6, with focused enforcement on collision-causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. 

Deputies will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life- changing injuries. 

Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation. 

Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right-of-way. Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists. All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet – those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners. 

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

