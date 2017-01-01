Print | Email

On June 9, Full Moon Friday shines on The Skeleton Crew and the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love

Party like it’s 1967, as the Skeleton Crew debuts at the Cliff Restaurant on June 9 from 7 – 10 p.m. This Full Moon Friday will be a pre-party to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love and will be full of surprises.

The Skeleton Crew band began as a Grateful Dead fan “jam session” and has evolved into a tribute to The Grateful Dead, the most beloved and successful touring band of all time. 

Top Row Left to Right; Orin Neufeld - guitar, Dan Shapero -  keys, Bob Campion -  vocals, Bottom Left to Right; Paul D. Brown -  drums, Paul Kaas – bass

As explained by founding member Bob Campion, The Skeleton Crew’s mission is to help keep the Grateful Dead’s music and legacy alive for future generations 

The Cliff Restaurant is an oceanfront, open-air dining and cocktail venue spectacularly situated in the quaint Laguna Village artist community at 577 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.

 

