Teenage volunteers needed for the summer reading program at Laguna Beach Library, June 19-July 27

Teenagers looking for a fun volunteer opportunity this summer need look no further. The Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Public Library needs help with their summer reading program. 

Volunteers will help kids sign up for the program, award prizes, and more, all while earning volunteer credit. Attendance is required at one of their training sessions on either Sat, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon, or Thurs, June 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. The program runs from June 19 through July 27. 

Teenagers interested in this volunteer opportunity should contact Summer Blake at the Laguna Beach branch (949-497-1734 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) for information on how to apply.

 

