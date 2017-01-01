Walking for Water was well on track this Sat at LBHS to improve access to water in parts of Africa

Instead of turning on a faucet, what if you had to walk 20 miles for water? That was the message the LBHS Walk for Water team wanted to send as a way to raise funds to build wells in Burkina Faso and Kenya.

One of the girls, Riley Gough, explained, “We used bags of rice to represent the weight of the water that the women and children carry on their heads. They usually carry this water for 20 miles a day.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Chloe Bryan, Riley Gough, and Sophia Costanzo experience what it is like to carry the same weight as water on their heads

The LBHS Club teamed up with the national non-profit Wisdom Spring for the benefit of indigenous people in Africa.

Supporters from all over Southern California turned out for the club’s very first Walking for Water fundraiser. Participants walked three miles around the track at LBHS and pledged their support to help combat the water crisis in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The event was a huge success. Wisdom Spring, the non-profit that helped the club organize the event reported that on Saturday and in the several weeks leading up to the event, LBHS students raised nearly $20,000. As a result, Wisdom Spring expects to be able to build two brand new wells.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Walking for Water Club celebrates the fundraiser’s success

Charlotte Watkins, Walking for Water club president and Senior at LBHS was very happy with how the event turned out, “It was our first walk so we weren’t sure how it was going to go. We are really excited that people came to support the event and that we will be able to bring water to those who need it.”

Wisdom Spring’s president Susan Hough was also thrilled, “I’m so impressed by these young leaders. Without all their hard work, Wisdom Spring wouldn’t exist so we are all just so grateful.”

The students hard work will have a direct impact on residents in Burkina Faso, as every well that Wisdom Spring installs improves life for at least 1,000 local people.