The time Stu saved a life – and probably several more

Written by Lesley Domiano

My heart is so broken to hear of Stu’s passing, one of my guardian angels. Soon it’s his birthday, June 20, a date that I’ll always remember because 5 years ago, I was dying of bone marrow failure, was hard to match until they found a 51 year old man in Italy wiling to be my donor. I was scheduled for a stem cell transplant, not convinced that I wanted to endure it. Stu touched my arm and said to me gently “Go ahead, it’s my birthday, it’ll be fine.” And it was, it was more than fine. Today without any medication I am living an incredibly better than normal active life, celebrating my new “five year birthday” on June 20, 2017, [and I’m] loving life. My donor changed my blood type from AB- to B+. A miracle.

But that may never have happened, with my having only six weeks to live, if my cheerleaders, Stu and Shaena, through print and their many connections hadn’t helped us begin Bone Marrow Drives in Laguna.

Energetically and with loving passion, they, Martha and Andy Anderson, Kathy and Bob Burnham, Lis Chel and Curtis, Catherine and Torbin Helshoj, and many others mobilized when they heard. Some drives were held at Bushards, the Patriots Day parade, local churches, through the generosity of these business owners and spiritual leader’s hearts. Mozambique arranged an evening party with a DJ donating his services as family and friend volunteers swabbed and did the administrative paper work to add people to the Registry.

City Council allowed me to speak as I explained that I needed to “put a face on this disease”, because even if I wasn’t matched, these efforts would save a four year old, a mother, etc. Because of Stu and the town of Laguna, 450 people were listed on the Registry. That was an incredibly big number, said the Registry rep. This means that all the young ones under 18 and the people over 60 or having other illnesses came out but were turned away.

Soon I realized that while I believe people were saved and are still being saved by people joining the Registry and becoming donors, because of all the privacy laws we’d never really know.

However, as Stu and Shaena were able to celebrate in their newspaper, one of my best friends’ son, the Helshoj’s son Morgan was called as a donor. What are the chances! He said that because he saw how well another man and I were doing, he put off rotator cuff surgery, went to physical therapy, donated and saved a man’s life.

Isn’t it a wonderful world? Look at what you set in motion, Stu, together we all saved another life.

Couldn’t thank in print everyone for this effort, but because you are so unselfish you know who you are. But special heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Stephen Forman of City of Hope, who performed the actual stem cell transplant, Dr. Neil Barth, Dr. Ed Smith, Allison, Vincent Bennett, Mary Kate and group, Ron, Patti, Paul, Joyce and Marshal Linn, Gloria, Doug, Rick Jenkins, Frank Hufnagel, Michael Gosselin, the Fire Dept. and Police Dept. who were incredible to me, Jason even swabbed!

Stu, most of us hope we have done good and made a difference with the gift we’ve been given to live on this Earth. So glad that before your passing you were able to see how you changed the world literally, and though it was too soon for those of us that love you to see you leave—you walked quite a mile with us, while you were here.

No question that you are resting in peace—here’s just one more hug.