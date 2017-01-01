The Ranch at Laguna Beach is selected as one of the few National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World

National Geographic hands out accolades only when they are fully deserved – the organization jealously guards its hard-earned reputation for quality, discernment and integrity – so The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s selection as one of their Unique Lodges of the World is something for the resort, and the Laguna community, to celebrate and savor.

One of only six member lodges with this designation in the States, The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins an exclusive collection of boutique hotels in extraordinary places around the world with a demonstrated commitment to sustainability, authenticity and excellence.

And The Ranch at Laguna Beach is the first hotel in the state of California to receive the invitation-only membership.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch at Laguna Beach offers the opportunity to stargaze

“From the onset, we focused on doing right by this iconic property in terms of its relevance in Laguna and its relationship to the surrounding environment. We’re humbled, after having gone through the incredibly rigorous vetting process, to be invited to join this world-class group of environmentally responsible properties offering authentic and unique experiences in each of their respective locales,” owner Mark Christy said.

“Kurt Bjorkman, our general manager, and I look forward to traveling to National Geographic headquarters in Washington next week to share ideas with the representatives of the other amazing properties.”

Selected through a rigorous evaluation process, each member lodge offers an outstanding guest experience while supporting the protection of cultural and natural heritage and embracing sustainable tourism practices. This collection currently consists of 55 lodges on six continents.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Natural beauty surrounds The Ranch at Laguna Beach

As part of a comprehensive vetting process, every lodge in the collection was judged on the following criteria:

The Property — The design and character are unique and authentic and the property provides guests with a true sense of place by celebrating the surrounding landscape and cultural heritage.

Guest Experience and Quality of Service — Guests are offered top-quality service and exceptional and inspiring experiences — from activities that enable them to engage with local people to wildlife encounters with seasoned naturalists.

Sustainable Tourism Best Practices — The property demonstrates a commitment to conservation and green operations; it actively supports the protection of cultural heritage; and it provides tangible benefits to local communities.

National Geographic deployed experts to each site to evaluate operations, meet staff at all levels, scrutinize the lodge’s impact on the local environment and community and ensure that these criteria were met.

Private garden tours, wine tasting, dolphin safaris, stargazing, indoor/outdoor spa and more

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is proud to offer guests who book their stay through National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World a special “National Geographic Exclusive” experience, which includes joining a representative from the Ecology Center of Southern California for a private tour of the lodge’s half-acre organic garden, the largest in Laguna Beach. Guests can taste as they go, sampling some of the seasonal ingredients that are incorporated into the iconic Harvest Restaurant’s dishes, then delve into California’s storied wine tradition during an al fresco wine tasting, savoring rich varietals amid a stunning canyon backdrop.

“We are proud to partner with National Geographic as a member of its Unique Lodges of the World organization,” said Bjorkman, general manager. “Sustainable development coupled with an enriching authentic experience is core to our mission and guides everything we do.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Peaceful evenings at The Ranch as night falls

A local icon for the last 50 years, The Ranch offers the only golf course in Laguna Beach, and is home to the 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor Sycamore Spa. The property also features land and beach pursuits that include dolphin safaris, yoga, stargazing and much more.

“Our growing collection of Unique Lodges of the World offers a wide range of meaningful travel experiences to all kinds of explorers,” said Lynn Cutter, National Geographic’s executive vice president for travel.

“We are delighted to welcome The Ranch at Laguna Beach to this extraordinary group of lodges, each of which shares the values of National Geographic and our travelers. With 2017 designated the Year of Sustainable Tourism by the United Nations, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of the movement, helping to raise the bar for the travel industry.”

In addition to The Ranch at Laguna Beach, the following properties have recently joined National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World: andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Tanzania; andBeyond Matetsi River Lodge, Zimbabwe; andBeyond Benguerra Island, Mozambique; Tsara Komba Lodge, Madagascar; Belcampo Lodge, Belize; and Jicaro Island Ecolodge, Nicaragua

For more information about National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World, visit www.nationalgeographiclodges.com.